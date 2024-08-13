Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 110.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spectral AI in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MDAI opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Spectral AI has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Partners L.P. raised its stake in Spectral AI by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 141,416 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectral AI during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spectral AI in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Spectral AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

