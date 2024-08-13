Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.88.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

