SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SSR Mining by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC upped their target price on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

SSR Mining Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SSRM opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $933.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.54.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

