Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend by an average of 32.4% per year over the last three years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 1.4 %

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $640.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $389.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.60 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.