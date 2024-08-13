StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

STEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.38.

StepStone Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ STEP opened at $48.78 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

