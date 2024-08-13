SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 3rd

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 68.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

SXC stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $744.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunCoke Energy news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

