Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYRS. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYRS

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $134.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 850.20% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $178,365.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $91,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,799,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.