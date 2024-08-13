Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Lifted by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

