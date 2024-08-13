T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $30,902,933.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,641,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,082,242,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $30,902,933.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675,641,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,082,242,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,256,545 shares of company stock valued at $561,509,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4 %

TMUS stock opened at $194.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $228.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $195.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

