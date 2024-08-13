Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $179.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $147.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

