Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Price Target Raised to GBX 220 at Berenberg Bank

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.81) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Team Internet Group Trading Down 5.3 %

TIG opened at GBX 152.05 ($1.94) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.52. Team Internet Group has a 12-month low of GBX 112.34 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 207.50 ($2.65). The firm has a market cap of £380.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,585.71 and a beta of 0.41.

About Team Internet Group

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

