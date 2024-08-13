Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Price Target Raised to GBX 220 at Berenberg Bank

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.81) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Team Internet Group Trading Down 5.3 %
TIG opened at GBX 152.05 ($1.94) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.52. Team Internet Group has a 12-month low of GBX 112.34 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 207.50 ($2.65). The firm has a market cap of £380.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,585.71 and a beta of 0.41.
About Team Internet Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Team Internet Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Team Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.