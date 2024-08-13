TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 199.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TELA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $98.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 378,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $1,791,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,457,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 107.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TELA Bio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 74,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

