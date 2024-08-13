TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 199.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443,842 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 107.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

