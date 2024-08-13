TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 99.50% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TELA. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
In other TELA Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 378,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $1,791,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,457,542 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in TELA Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
