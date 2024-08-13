Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $7.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

