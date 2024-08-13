Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Short Interest Down 80.7% in July

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tema Oncology ETF Stock Performance

CANC opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. Tema Oncology ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

