Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Short Interest Down 80.7% in July

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tema Oncology ETF Stock Performance
CANC opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. Tema Oncology ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile
