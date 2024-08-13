Tetra Tech, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $225.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.90. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $234.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Shares of Tetra Tech are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.07, for a total value of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,497.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.07, for a total value of $1,165,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,497.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,085 shares of company stock worth $7,611,238. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

