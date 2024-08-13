The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Trimmed by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

ALL opened at $171.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day moving average of $164.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $180.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

