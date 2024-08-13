The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 3,665.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,990 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $162.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

