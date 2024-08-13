The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) PT Raised to $144.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of THG stock opened at $132.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,998,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,341,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,247,000 after purchasing an additional 70,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,495,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

