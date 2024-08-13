The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $364,990,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $157,077,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,027,000 after purchasing an additional 677,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $48,207,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $149.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.69.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.