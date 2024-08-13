The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Raises Dividend to $1.28 Per Share

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.28 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Kroger has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.
Kroger Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE KR opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. Kroger has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Argus upped their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
