The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Raises Dividend to $1.28 Per Share

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.28 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Kroger has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NYSE KR opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. Kroger has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Argus upped their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

