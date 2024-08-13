The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Director Wendy Lee Schoppert Acquires 3,875 Shares

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) Director Wendy Lee Schoppert purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,858.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ODP Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ODP opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODP. StockNews.com lowered ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ODP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ODP by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in ODP by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.