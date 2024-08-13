The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 130 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON TRIG opened at GBX 101 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of GBX 93.30 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 117.20 ($1.50). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.96. The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.55 and a beta of 0.21.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

