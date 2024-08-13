Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of TRI opened at $160.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.72. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.96.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.82.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

