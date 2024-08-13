Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TSE:TRI opened at C$220.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$163.01 and a 1 year high of C$242.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$227.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$219.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$189.63.

Insider Activity at Thomson Reuters

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,606.16. In related news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,606.16. Also, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total value of C$120,879.00. Insiders have sold 1,497 shares of company stock worth $246,818 over the last three months. Company insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

