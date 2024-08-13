Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Trading Down 5.6%

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 116,711,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 256,744,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Tower Resources Company Profile

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

