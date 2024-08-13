Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.04) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s previous close.
TPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.04) to GBX 910 ($11.62) in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.21) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 940 ($12.00).
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
