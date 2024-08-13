Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Trevena from $225.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $9.02. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

