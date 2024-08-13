Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3,110.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,355 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,887,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $24,389,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $22,862,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 153,109 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

