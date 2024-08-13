Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Triumph Group worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 1,558.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Triumph Group by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $141,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,987 shares in the company, valued at $974,786.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TGI opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.53. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $17.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGI

Triumph Group Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.