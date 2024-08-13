Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGI. TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Triumph Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.44.

TGI stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

