Truist Financial Boosts Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target to $15.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
