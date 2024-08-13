Truist Financial Boosts Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target to $15.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSR

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

NYSE:WSR opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.