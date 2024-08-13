TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.54

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRX)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.54 and traded as low as C$39.21. TRX Gold shares last traded at C$39.42, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

TRX Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.