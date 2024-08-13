TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWFG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TWFG currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.36.

NASDAQ TWFG opened at $24.44 on Monday. TWFG has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III acquired 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III bought 17,550 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,830,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100 in the last ninety days.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

