TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

TWFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.36.

NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $24.44 on Monday. TWFG has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

In other TWFG news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III bought 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III purchased 17,550 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Katherine C. Nolan acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100 in the last ninety days.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

