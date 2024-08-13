TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.36.

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. TWFG has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

In related news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III purchased 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,830,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Katherine C. Nolan acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

