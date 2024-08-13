TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWFG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TWFG presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.36.

TWFG stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. TWFG has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janice E. Zwinggi acquired 3,000 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 61,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,050,991. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

