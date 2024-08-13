UBS Group Begins Coverage on Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. Xylem has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 10,296.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

