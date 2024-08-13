UBS Group Cuts OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target to $7.50

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALFree Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OPAL. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.40.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. OPAL Fuels has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $591.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OPAL Fuels news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Scott V. Dols bought 11,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,204.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

