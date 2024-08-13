Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

