UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $28,362,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,842,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 1,555.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 51,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,639,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UniFirst by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.44. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $197.88.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $603.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UniFirst news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at $971,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total transaction of $132,512.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,295 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UniFirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

