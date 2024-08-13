Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.73

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and traded as high as $31.25. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 11,661 shares.

UNTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th.

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $305.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other news, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $26,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $26,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $5,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,046 shares of company stock valued at $106,265 over the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 2,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

