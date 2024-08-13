Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 4,906.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.31.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $217.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.60. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $219.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,526 shares of company stock worth $3,903,983. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

