Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Upstart from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Upstart from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Upstart from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. Upstart has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,378,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,610 shares of company stock worth $4,725,533. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Upstart by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 147,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 442.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,871 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 89,219 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

