USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

USCB Financial Price Performance

USCB opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. USCB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Activity at USCB Financial

In other USCB Financial news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $60,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,627.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $60,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,219.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,626 over the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in USCB Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

