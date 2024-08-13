Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BTFX opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.04.
About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF
