Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BTF opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

