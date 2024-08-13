VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 10,816.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

