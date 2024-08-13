Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $298.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $332.22. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.90.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.